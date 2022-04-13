dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police: Charges pending against pedestrian after he was struck in Middletown

A medical helicopter was called Friday night after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown. The man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and he's listed in ? condition. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
A medical helicopter was called Friday night after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown. The man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and he's listed in ? condition. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By
Updated 43 minutes ago

Charges are pending against a pedestrian who was struck Friday night in downtown Middletown, according to Middletown police.

Sgt. Ryan Rogers, the lead investigator, said impairment and speed are not believed to have caused the crash. He said the crash remains under investigation with the Middletown Division of Police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Friday on Manchester Avenue near the YMCA.

Jonathan Dietz, 36, of Middletown, was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Careflight landed in a nearby grass area and Manchester was closed for a short time, police said.

Dietz was listed in serious condition Wednesday afternoon, according to a hospital official.

Rogers said Dietz was crossing Manchester when he was struck. Rogers didn’t want to release any information regarding the driver because the investigation is incomplete. Dietz was the only person injured, according to Rogers.

A Cincinnati TV station erroneously reported the pedestrian died Friday.

In Other News
1
Barclays launches new student loan support program for U.S. employees
2
Liberty Twp. woman killed in West Chester Twp. crash
3
At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.
4
Springboro woman faces felony charges for alleged assaults on school...
5
Man indicted in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top