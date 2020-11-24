X

Police investigate after man with gunshot wounds found dead in SUV in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an SUV on West Second Street in Dayton early Saturday morning.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Jerome Robinson by Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Police responded to the intersection of West Second and Orchard streets around 2:20 a.m. after noticing gunfire in the area, said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall.

“This incident is being investigated as a homicide,” he said. “Detectives are currently following up on information from interviews and tips.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 937-333-COPS or, if they want to stay anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

