X

Police investigate swatting incident after shooting reported in West Carrollton

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

West Carrollton police are investigating a swatting incident after a 911 caller falsely reported a shooting Thursday.

Swatting refers to reporting a false emergency in an attempt to get law enforcement, such as SWAT officers, to respond to a location.

ExploreRELATED: Crews called to report of shooting in West Carrollton

Police and medics were called out to a reported shooting at an Ironwood Drive home around 8:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

However, crews later determined that there was no shooting and that no one was home, police said.

Police were able to contact the homeowners and determine that everything was fine.

ExplorePresident Trump, Trump Jr. made campaign stops in Dayton area days before diagnosis

Officers are working to determine who made the 911 call and are looking into charges if the person can be identified.

We will update this story as more information is available.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.