Police investigate swatting incident after shooting reported in West Carrollton

West Carrollton police are investigating a swatting incident after a 911 caller falsely reported a shooting Thursday.
Swatting refers to reporting a false emergency in an attempt to get law enforcement, such as SWAT officers, to respond to a location.
Police and medics were called out to a reported shooting at an Ironwood Drive home around 8:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.
However, crews later determined that there was no shooting and that no one was home, police said.
Police were able to contact the homeowners and determine that everything was fine.
Officers are working to determine who made the 911 call and are looking into charges if the person can be identified.
