X

Police recover backhoe, but still need info on pickup truck

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Dayton police are looking for information about a gray pickup truck that was following a backhoe stolen on New Year’s Day.

The backhoe, stolen from Pruden Avenue in the city, has since been recovered, police announced earlier this week.

Police released surveillance video showing the John Deere backhoe being down the street with a pickup truck following behind it. The truck follows it to Stanley Avenue and onto Valley Street, heading toward Riverside, according to police.

Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

ajc.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.