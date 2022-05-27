1 in custody after fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

The suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton.

Caption Anthony F. Brown was arrested May 27, 2022 in connection to the May 26 fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp. CONTRIBUTED

Police said the person found in the vehicle was not the shooting suspect and he is being sought.

“I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred,” Lanier said in a briefing to the media.

“We can all appreciate a Good Samaritan who is wanting to jump in and help, [but] there’s so many times when someone is getting hurt,” he said. “For property, it’s just not worth it. Just not worth it.”

As of Friday morning, the victims had not been identified publicly.