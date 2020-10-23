Police: Shooting victim not targeted due to sexual orientation

A man found shot on South Broadway Street in Dayton earlier this week was not targeted due to his sexual orientation, according to police.
Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to Sandy’s Towing after a man was shot in the right hand and right calf.
The man told police that he was drinking with friends on Bancroft Avenue when he got into an argument with Michael Hawkins, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
“While there, he got into an argument with the suspect, Hawkins about rumors of [the victim’s] sexual orientation,” the affidavit read.
Hawkins reportedly fired four rounds at the suspect, hitting him twice.
The victim fled on foot until he was at Sandy’s Towing and called for help. He was treated and released from Miami Valley Hospital.
When asked if the incident was being considered a hate crime, Dayton police said “based on the victim’s testimony he was not targeted due to his sexual orientation.”
Hawkins was charged with two counts of felonious assault.