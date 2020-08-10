Popular event starring Thomas returns to EnterTRAINment Junction

Children and families across the region are gearing up for the return of the “Everything Thomas” event at EnterTRAINment Junction. The attraction will be open daily through Sept. 7.
Bill Mefford, spokesperson for EnterTRAINment Junction, said the “Everything Thomas” event is based on the famed Thomas the Tank Engine, and it remains an extremely popular attraction that draws visitors of all ages.
“This gives families a chance to enjoy something together, and that doesn’t always happen. Here, generations can join together and that means a lot. Something like this for families is really important and fun for them, and we see that every day,” Mefford said.
Credit: Nick Graham
The family-friendly celebration of the world’s most famous tank engine, Thomas, will include indoor Thomas-themed train layouts, videos, a scavenger hunt, a coloring and crafts area, and more. And for those wanting to escape the scorching summer temperatures, it is always a comfortable 72-degrees inside the climate-controlled EnterTRAINment Junction. Plus, there are two outdoor train rides for children to enjoy.
“Thomas has a timeless appeal and he’s such a memorable icon for kids. He is big and blue, and friendly, and his friends are colorful, too,” Mefford said. “This is all about Thomas. It celebrates Thomas, and you’re in that environment having fun.”
In addition to all of the “Everything Thomas” excitement, EnterTRAINment Junction’s other popular attractions are open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a play area for kids, a historic Coney Island replica, a circus-themed A-Maze-N FunHouse as well as the educational American Railroading Museum and more. EnterTRAINment Junction offers 80,000 square feet of family fun in one location. Guests may also visit Junction Hobbies & Toys for 15 to 50 percent discounts on Thomas & Friends merchandise or grab a bite to eat at the café.
EnterTRAINment Junction attracts more than 200,000 guests, annually. In addition to “Everything Thomas,” “Christmas at the Junction,” “Christmas in July,” and “Jack O’ Lantern Junction” are other popular times for families to visit. Guests have visited from all 50 states and 40 foreign countries.
HOW TO GO
What: “Everything Thomas” at EnterTRAINment Junction
Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester
When: The attraction will run from Saturday, August 1 through Monday, September 7. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Cost: Pricing starts at $9.95 (various attraction packages are available.) Children ages two and under are free. Free parking.
More Info: Visit www.EnterTRAINmentJunction.com or call (513) 898-8000.