Possible record-breaking temperatures as Ohio continues to be unseasonably warm

The Miami Valley could see some record-breaking temperatures over the next few days as Ohio continues to be unseasonably warm for November.
The National Weather Service forecasted high temperatures in the mid 70s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, about 15 to 20 degrees higher than usual.
Here is a look at the current forecast and records 🌡️ for the next 3 days. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal for early November! Enjoy it! Snow ❄️ will be flying in the air before we know it (dodges punch 🥊)... #kywx #ohwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/fpXXKGSGWJ— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 8, 2020
Today will be sunny with mostly clear skies into the night.
The warm and sunny weather will continue in Monday, with temperatures once against expected to pass the 70 degree mark.
A cold front will bring clouds on Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms and possible into the night. Despite grey skies and the chance for rain, NWS still forecasts highs in the mid to low 70s with the potential to break records.
The chance for rain will continue into Wednesday, but no precipitation is expected for Thursday or Friday, according to the NWS.