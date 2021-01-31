X

Power restored after 1,600 left in the dark in Preble County

By Micah Karr

Power has been restored in Preble County after an outage left over 1,600 customers in the dark.

As of 1 p.m., two customers are left without power in Preble County, along with three customers in Montgomery County and one in Warren County.

The cause of the outage is not known, however snow and rain in the area may have contributed.

Periods of rain and snow will continue Sunday morning as a cooler airmass moves into the region and a low pressure system heads east Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Occasional snow showers are possible into tonight and Monday morning. Most spots south of I-70 will mainly see rain during the day, but more snow may fall through the evening and overnight.

So far, about 2-4 inches of snowfall has been reported along and just north of I-70 and about 1-2 inches south of the highway. However, compaction and melting has cut those amounts, according to NWS.

