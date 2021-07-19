Pregnant mother killed in Cincinnati shooting; baby dies after being delivered

CINCINNATI — A pregnant woman and the baby she was carrying have died after a shooting in West Price Hill on Friday night, Cincinnati police said.
Officers arrived on First Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Friday night and found Michelle McDonald, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.
Staff at UCMC worked to deliver McDonald’s baby, but on Saturday, police announced the child had also died. McDonald’s family said she had been due to give birth in just one month.
“I’m really hurt,” said Minnie Evans, McDonald’s aunt. “I’m really more depressed because I had to watch my niece in there. And it’s devastating to see a 2-day-old baby that you know is going to pass away. She didn’t have a chance. She didn’t have a chance at all.”
Evans said the baby went 13 minutes without oxygen after the shooting, and the family decided to take the child off life support at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after the baby’s grandmother and uncle were able to hold her for the first and last time.
“We have to bury two people at the same time,” said Dorthea Young, a cousin of McDonald. “Mother and child. Like, that’s ridiculous. It’s absurd to me.”
Evans said McDonald’s family fondly called her “Shelly” and said she was a loving daughter, sister, niece and mother to a 4-year-old girl named Rae Rae, who is now staying with grandparents.
Investigators have arrested and charged Antonio Wilcox, 31, with McDonald’s murder. After the death of the baby, CPD officials said police plan to consult with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on additional charges.
“It’s sickening to me,” said Young. “To me, he never deserves to see the light of day...He tore my family apart with this one. That’s all I can say. He left a baby without a mother.”
The family said McDonald and Wilcox had been dating for around a year and that he was the father of the baby McDonald carried.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.