Project Nemo: Company plans to create jobs, invest $20M in West Dayton

Economy Linen and Towel Service wants to build a new 78,000-square-foot facility at 2100 McCall St. in the Miami Chapel neighborhood. The project could create 70 new jobs CONTRIBUTED
By Cornelius Frolik

A local company plans to invest about $20 million in West Dayton to build a new state-of-the-art laundry facility that is expected to create about 70 new jobs.

Economy Linen and Towel Service says it will construct a 78,000-square-foot facility on vacant land at 2100 McCall St. that will “streamline” its operations and expand its ability to provide healthcare laundry and linen services.

The project was codenamed “Project Nemo” as development officials worked to obtain funding support and incentives and get a deal done.

The fourth-generation, family-owned company launched in Dayton in 1931. Today, it employs about 270 workers and has has locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Zanesville and Indianapolis.

Economy Linen says it is a leading linen rental and service provider that serves hospitals, medical facilities, restaurants and hospitality businesses.

“As we enter our 90th year in business, Economy Linen continues to make thoughtful investments to better serve our customers and community,” said Bruce Feldman, the company’s president. “We are ready to grow, create new jobs and help Dayton recover and thrive in the post-pandemic world.”

Construction is expected to begin on the new facility in 2021. The building is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

City of Dayton officials said the project will provide a major boost to West Dayton.

