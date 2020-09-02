Dayton-area company names new president

Midmark described Wells as having more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership roles. He currently holds the position of chief commercial officer, leading corporate sales, marketing, customer experience and hospitality services.

Explore Midmark to rebuild Versailles inn

“Jon is uniquely qualified for this role,” Baumann said in the company’s release. “Through his deep market and customer knowledge, thought leadership and insight, he has an expansive network in healthcare and amongst Midmark’s channel partner communities.”