Dayton-area company names new president

Midmark Corp., a Miami Twp.-based provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment and services, has named a new president.
Jon Wells has been named president effective Sept. 15. He will report to John Baumann, Midmark chief executive.
“This structure enables Baumann, as CEO, to remain focused on Midmark’s transformation, strategic direction and organic and inorganic investments in Midmark’s capabilities and long-term strategic priorities,” the company said Wednesday. “Baumann will continue to serve on Midmark’s board of directors.”
Midmark described Wells as having more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership roles. He currently holds the position of chief commercial officer, leading corporate sales, marketing, customer experience and hospitality services.
“Jon is uniquely qualified for this role,” Baumann said in the company’s release. “Through his deep market and customer knowledge, thought leadership and insight, he has an expansive network in healthcare and amongst Midmark’s channel partner communities.”