Prosecutor warns of coronavirus contact tracing scam

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. is warning people to be aware of scammers posing as coronavirus contact tracers.
A legitimate contact tracer will reach out to someone to discuss their coronavirus test results or if they were in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Depending on how each state has set up its program, contact tracers may reach out via phone call, text or even by visiting a person’s home. They may ask for a person’s name and address, health information and the name of people and locations they’ve visited recently.
Do not pay a contact tracer, Heck warned.
“Anyone who says you need to pay is a scammer, plain and simple,” he said.
Other signs of a scammer may include someone asking for a Social Security number or immigration status.
Don’t click on any links or download anything sent by someone claiming to be a contact tracers. Real tracers will not ask a person to click on a link and instead text or email that they will be calling.
Anyone who thinks they are being scammed should call the prosecutor’s office at 937-225-5757.