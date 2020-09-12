Protestors march for the release of George Lail

The protest was organized by the Dayton Black Panther Party and included members of local groups of the Miami Valley Abolitionists, and Dayton Black Lives Matter. About 30 people took part in the protest.

Lail was arrested by Dayton Police on Sept. 7. Video of the arrest appeared to show a Dayton police officer punching Lail while officers were attempting to put handcuffs on him. Lail and his family have questioned whether the use of force was appropriate. On Tuesday, Dayton Police issued a statement regarding the arrest and said Lail was not complying with officers' orders and was resisting arrest following a traffic stop.