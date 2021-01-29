PSA: Maintenance outsourcing has nothing to do with fleet grounding

In a statement to this news outlet Thursday, a spokesperson for American Airlines said: “Out of an abundance of caution, PSA Airlines has temporarily removed most of its aircraft from service in order to complete a necessary, standard inspection on the nose gear door. We are working with PSA and the FAA to immediately address the issue. We are working with our customers to arrange new accommodations on other flights and we are working to return the impacted aircraft to service.”

Explore PSA to lay off 47 maintenance workers at Dayton airport

Last August, PSA, the only Ohio-based airline, told Ohio government it intended to outsource its maintenance and engineering services work.

“PSA Airlines Inc, will be reducing its workforce at Dayton, International Airport ..., " the airline said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. “PSA is outsourcing its professional maintenance and engineering technical services to a third party vendor to increase our aircraft reliability.”

By Oct. 25 or soon thereafter, PSA was to reduce its workforce related to maintenance and engineering, the company said last summer. These layoffs were expected to be permanent, the company added.

The state put the number of PSA layoffs related to that announcement at 47.