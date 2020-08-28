PSA eyes 47 maintenance layoffs at Dayton International

The global pandemic is slowly destroying the American aviation industry. More than 400,000 airline workers have been fired, furloughed or laid off. Some believe we may not return to 2019 passenger volumes until 2023 or later, according to Airlines for America, an aviation industry advocacy organization.

“Right now, things are a total disaster,” Adam Pilarski, senior vice president with Chantilly, Va.-based aviation consulting firm Avitas Inc., told the Dayton Daily News last month. “And they will continue to be a disaster for some time.”

More than 20 percent of U.S. aircraft have been grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Airlines for America.

In an earlier WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act) Notice to the state, in July , PSA said it intends to lay off nearly 230 workers in October.

It wasn’t immediately clear if these latest numbers are part of those original 230 planned layoffs or in addition to those. A message seeking clarification was sent to a PSA representative. The state characterizes this latest letter as an “update” from PSA.

PSA Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines and operates an all-jet American Eagle fleet.