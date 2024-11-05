Pyramid Hill Lights to have new route and other changes in honor of 25th anniversary

“We’re thrilled to mark this milestone anniversary,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, executive director at Pyramid Hill. “With a new route and exciting changes, this year’s show honors our past while offering something fresh for both new and returning visitors.”

A special section has been lit up with 25 trees to commemorate the longstanding, internally run light show, she said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

In addition to the new route through a forested path, other highlights of this drive-through holiday lights experience include the return of the Bombshells of Cincinnati to yarn bomb Candy Cane Lane, projections by Cincinnati artist Doug Borntrager, a holiday game for kids and a new prepay option for faster entry. The Ross High School Art Club will also participate.

WGUC will provide a curated holiday playlist for the event.

One change this year is that Free City of Hamilton Nights have been discontinued due to traffic safety concerns. The free admission night began in 2020 to offer local residents’ complimentary access during the pandemic, but the night had become so popular that it was causing long traffic backups on Ohio 128.

The COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, which helped offset costs associated with traffic management, are no longer available which led to the difficult decision to end the program.

The park is continuing its partnership with the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton thanks to a grant from the Ohio Arts Council. Part of a year-round program, the center’s children and their families are invited to Pyramid Hill Lights for art making, hot cocoa and to explore the lights safely on foot.

“It’s really something where everyone can pile in the car and enjoy it together as a family. The park is honored to be a part of the community’s holiday celebrations, year after year,” said Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill.

Pyramid Hill Lights is set up entirely by the park staff, and the team begins setting up the annual light display in August. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to allow staff to celebrate the holidays with their families. (The park is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.)

ART EDUCATORS MAY WALK THROUGH ON DEC. 2

With support from a sponsor, Pyramid Hill will host a special night on Dec. 2 this year for art educators to walk through the lights with fellow teachers and their families. Any local teacher who is interested can contact the park to register in advance for the free event.

MORE DETAILS: HOW TO GO

Spanning 75-acres with more than a million lights, Pyramid Hill Lights will be open from Nov. 15 through Jan. 5. Pyramid Hill Lights will be open from Tuesday through from Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. During the day, the park will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with regular Pyramid Hill admission. Pyramid Hill will be closed for private events on Mondays, except for Dec. 23 when Pyramid Hill Lights will be open.

Regular admission prices per carload for Pyramid Hill Lights are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload. For more details, or to purchase tickets visit www.pyramidhill.org/events/lights.