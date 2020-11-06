Race to 270 now: Biden pushes ahead in Georgia, Trump closer in Arizona

At about 6:30 a.m., Biden had a lead over Trump of about 1,000 votes.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, the AP said that it is too early to call, with up to 116,000 ballots left to county, as well as 41,000 provisional ballots statewide. In North Carolina, election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them, the AP said.

Election experts, however, have said the state leans toward Trump, who has a lead of about 76,000 votes.

Nevada

Nevada’s race remains too early to call, per the AP, as Biden leads by less than a percent. Overall, the AP said, officials have only tallied a little over three quarters of the state’s expected vote, and by state law ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Uncounted ballots include tens of thousands of provisional ballots as well as uncounted mail-in ballots.

Nevada, which comprises six electoral votes, at time of writing. has Biden leading by 0.93%, according to the AP.

Pennsylvania

Votes continuing to be reported overnight continued to narrow Trump’s early lead in Pennsylvania, with the difference shrinking to about 18,000 votes by early Friday, the AP reported.

The narrowing gap is in large part due to mail-in ballots, the AP said, which have skewed heavily in Biden’s favor. Mail-in ballots could not begin being processed until Election Day, under Pennsylvania law.

Pennsylvania is a must-win state for Trump, with 20 total electoral votes. Hundreds of thousands of votes remain to be counted, keeping the AP from calling the race for either candidate.

At time of writing, Trump led by 0.27% in Pennsylvania.

Arizona

Arizona has been called for Biden by the AP, but as the counting has continued, Trump has cut into Biden’s lead. As of early Friday, the former vice president led by about 47,000 votes there.

Many other news organizations have not called Arizona.

Lawsuits

The Trump campaign promised to file lawsuits in an attempt to block counting of votes in some states, filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia yesterday, demanding greater observer access at ballot processing and counting locations while raising concerns over absentee ballots, according to the AP.

However, judges in Georgia and Michigan dismissed lawsuits on Thursday, with a Michigan judge noting that the state’s ballot count was already over as she did so, according to the AP.

In Pennsylvania the campaign won an appellate ruling to get party and campaign observers closer to election workers processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia, but the order did not affect the counting of ballots, the AP reported.