Rain continues through weekend; Strong storms to arrive this afternoon

Today, we will start out with a good chance for some showers, which will quickly rise during the morning, making showers likely by around 11 a.m. and lasting into the night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The NWS warned that thunderstorms are expected today with a few severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds are expected to be the biggest threat, though a tornado can’t be ruled out and heavy rain and localized flooding are also possible.
Otherwise it will be warm, with highs near 82 degrees today.
Showers will remain likely and there will be a slight chance of storms until around midnight tonight. After that, we will continue to see a chance of showers, which will remain fairly steady through Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
Temperatures during the night will fall to around 67 degrees.
For Sunday, the NWS forecast a fairly steady chance of showers for most of the day, with a slight chance of storms starting in the morning and growing in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will fall off in the evening for a quiet night.
Temperatures during the day will be cooler, with a high near 79 degrees, falling to around 63 degrees at night.
On Monday, we will start out calm, but chances of rain and storms will rise throughout the day, peaking around 40 percent around 5 p.m. The rain chances will gradually lessen through Monday night, with chances of storms dropping to only a slight chance at around midnight.
Temperatures during the day will be around 82 degrees during the day, and fall to around 64 degrees at night.