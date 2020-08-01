Rain continues through weekend; Strong storms to arrive this afternoon

For Sunday, the NWS forecast a fairly steady chance of showers for most of the day, with a slight chance of storms starting in the morning and growing in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will fall off in the evening for a quiet night.

Temperatures during the day will be cooler, with a high near 79 degrees, falling to around 63 degrees at night.

On Monday, we will start out calm, but chances of rain and storms will rise throughout the day, peaking around 40 percent around 5 p.m. The rain chances will gradually lessen through Monday night, with chances of storms dropping to only a slight chance at around midnight.

Temperatures during the day will be around 82 degrees during the day, and fall to around 64 degrees at night.