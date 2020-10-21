X

Rain totals: How much rain did your town get?

A steady rain falls in Dayton Monday morning October 19, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

By Kristen Spicker

The Miami Valley got a wet start to the week after showers moved throughout the region on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, most most cities saw between an inch or two of rain.

Check below to see how much ran your community got.

Auglaize County

  • New Bremen 1.73 inches
  • Wapakoneta1.70 inches
  • Minster 1.57 inches
  • Wapakoneta 1.55 inches
  • Wapakoneta 1.35 inches
  • Saint Marys 0.70 inches
  • Wapakoneta 1.42 inches
  • Wapakoneta 1.36 inches
  • New Bremen 1.27 inches
  • Saint Marys 0.95 inches
  • Minster 0.88 inches

Butler County

  • Fairfield 2.08 inches
  • Shandon 1.88 inches
  • Oxford 1.84 inches
  • Liberty Township 1.79 inches
  • Pleasant Run 1.75 inches
  • West Chester 1.71 inches
  • Hamilton 1.68 inches
  • Hamilton 1.66 inches
  • Hamilton 1.61 inches
  • Trenton 1.60 inches
  • Middletown 1.58 inches
  • Oxford 1.41 inches
  • Liberty Township 1.39 inches
  • Blue Bell 1.37 inches
  • West Chester 1.34 inches
  • Hamilton 1.34 inches
  • Middletown Hook 1.29 inches
  • Oxford 1.02 inches
  • Mason 0.84 inches

Champaign County

  • St. Paris 0.49 inches
  • Mechanicsburg 1.66 inches
  • Mechanicsburg 1.43 inches
  • St. Paris 1.33 inches

Clark County

  • Springfield 1.76 inches
  • Springfield 1.75 inches
  • Springfield 1.60 inches
  • Lawrenceville 1.48 inches
  • Springfield 1.43 inches
  • Springfield 1.33 inches
  • Springfield 1.14 inches

Darke County

  • Greenville 5.6 E 1.55 inches
  • Arcanum 3.2 SSW 1.49 inches
  • Arcanum 4.1 ENE 1.49 inches
  • Bradford 2.3 NW 1.43 inches
  • Arcanum 4.0 NE 1.42 inches
  • Greenville 5.3 N 1.40 inches
  • Union City 1.39 inches
  • Potsdam 2.6 WSW 1.38 inches
  • Greenville 4.5 N 1.34 inches
  • Pitsburg 1.4 ENE 1.33 inches
  • Versailles 1.31 inches
  • Versailles 1.6 WSW 1.31 inches
  • Rossburg 3.0 E 1.28 inches
  • Versailles 1.6 WSW 1.26 inches
  • Rossburg 1.24 inches
  • Yorkshire 1.15 inches
  • Rossburg 1.74 inches
  • New Weston 1.50 inches
  • Union City 1.43 inxhes
  • Rossburg 1.37 inches
  • Yorkshire 1.22 inches
  • Bradford 0.87 inches
  • Union City 0.85 inches
  • Greenville 0.81 inches
  • Versailles 0.80 inches
  • Greenville 0.79 inches
  • Greenville 0.66 inches
  • Versailles 0.63 inches
  • Greenville 0.55 inches

Greene County

  • Yellow Springs 1.63 inches
  • Beavercreek 1.62 inches
  • Xenia 1.43 inches

Logan County

  • Bellefontaine 1.28 inches
  • Lakeview 1.16 inches
  • Bellefontaine 1.07 inches
  • Raymond 0.96 inches
  • Lakeview 1.53 inches
  • Huntsville 0.83 inches
  • De Graff 0.80 inches
  • Bellefontaine 0.30 inches
  • Bellefontaine 0.27 inches

Miami County

  • Troy 0.41 inches
  • Troy 0.33 inches
  • Troy 0.32 inches
  • Covington 0.30 inches
  • Tipp City 1.92 inches
  • Troy 1.78 inches
  • Troy 1.52 inches
  • Pleasant Hill 1.45 inches
  • Covington 1.44 inches
  • Pleasant Hill 1.43 inches
  • Piqua 1.36 inches
  • Troy 1.24 inches
  • Pleasant Hill 1.23 inches
  • Covington 1.05 inches
  • Troy 0.79 inches

Montgomery County

  • Huber Heights 2.96 inches
  • Farmersville 2.09 inches
  • Miamisburg 2.08 inches
  • Miamisburg 1.96 inches
  • Dayton 1.94 inches
  • Huber Heights 1.80 inches
  • Miamisburg 1.79 inches
  • Dayton 1.76 inches
  • Centerville 1.75 inches
  • Union 1.73 inches
  • Kettering 1.64 inches
  • Dayton International Airport 1.63 inches
  • Carlisle 1.57 inches
  • Centerville 1.47 inches
  • Centerville 1.44 inches
  • Dayton 1.43 inches
  • Brookville 1.40 inches
  • Oakwood 1.39 inches
  • Kettering 1.30 inches
  • Germantown 1.28 inches
  • Five Points 1.20 inches
  • Moraine 1.07 inches
  • Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport 1.06 inches
  • Vandalia 0.96 inches
  • Englewood 0.96 inches
  • Huber Heights 1.12 inches
  • Vandalia 0.80 inches

Preble County

  • Eaton 1.80 inches
  • Eaton 1.75 inches
  • Eaton 1.69 inches
  • Eaton 1.65 inches
  • Camden 1.63 inches
  • Eaton 1.53 inches
  • Camden 1.02 inches

Warren County

  • Clarksville 1.84 inches
  • Morrow 1.75 inches
  • Kings Mills 1.66 inches
  • Lebanon 1.63 inches
  • Springboro 1.63 inches
  • Loveland 1.61 inches
  • Franklin 1.57 inches
  • Morrow 1.54 inches
  • Lebanon 1.52 inches
  • Maineville 1.42 inches
  • Ridgeville 1.39 inches
  • Springboro 1.38 inches
  • Waynesville 1.28 inches
  • Hamilton Township 1.27 inches
  • Monroe 1.27 inches
  • Mason 1.26 inches
  • Clarksville 1.24 inches
  • Morrow 1.21 inches
  • Franklin 1.19 inches
  • Morrow 1.06 inches

