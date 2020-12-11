Read Ohio AG’s brief opposing Texas’ bid to have lawmakers appoint electors in swing states

READ THE FULL FILING

The filing by the Ohio Republican puts him out of line with more than a dozen other GOP-led states that have signed on.

Yost does not provide an alternative remedy to Texas’ request if the U.S. Supreme Court indeed finds states acted inappropriately.

“It may prove difficult at this late date to fashion a remedy that does not create equal or greater harms,” the filing says. “But there will be an election in 2024, another four years after that, and so on. If only to prevent the doubts that have tainted this election from arising again in some future election, the Court should decide, as soon as possible, the extent of the power that the Electors Clause confers on state legislatures and withholds from other actors.”

Yost emphasized that he has no concerns about election results in Ohio, where voters favored Trump over Biden by more than 8 percentage points.

