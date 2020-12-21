Records: Dayton homicide suspect admitted to shooting, hid gun

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Dayton Thursday called 911 and reported the incident before hiding the gun, according to court records.
Ashton Jamal Jackson, 25, of Dayton, is facing one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability.
On Dec. 17 just before noon, Jackson reportedly shot another man at a home in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue.
“The defendant called 911 after he did so and admitted to killing [the victim],” read a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. “Knowing the police were coming to investigate, the defendant then took the firearm from the scene and placed in at an unknown location.”
Jackson is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction.
The victim’s identity will be released once his next of kin have notified, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Jackson was arrested at the scene on Thursday. He was initially booked on a preliminary murder charge, but was not formally charged.