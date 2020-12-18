X

Man arrested in connection to deadly Dayton shooting

Dayton police investigate a deadly shooting on Kammer Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
By Kristen Spicker

A 25-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary murder charge Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting late Thursday morning in Dayton.

Ashton Jamal Jackson was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue, according to a Dayton police report.

Ashton Jamal Jackson, 25, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in a shooting in Dayton Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.
He has not been formally charged at this time.

The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin and family are notified, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue just before noon Thursday on a reported shooting.

“Anybody that is currently involved in this situation is currently in custody,” said Dayton police Sgt. Alex Magill Thursday.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

