Man arrested in connection to deadly Dayton shooting

A 25-year-old man was arrested on a preliminary murder charge Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting late Thursday morning in Dayton.
Ashton Jamal Jackson was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue, according to a Dayton police report.
He has not been formally charged at this time.
The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin and family are notified, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue just before noon Thursday on a reported shooting.
“Anybody that is currently involved in this situation is currently in custody,” said Dayton police Sgt. Alex Magill Thursday.
