Reds Caravan includes stop at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex in Hamilton

Spooky Nook will host the first stop of the annual Reds Caravan on Jan. 23 as it spends a week touring Reds Country. It ends the road trip at three locations on Jan. 28, one of which is the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton.

According to the team, Reds manager David Bell and current and former Reds players and mascots will make appearances throughout Reds Country during the week-long tour. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in question and answer and autograph sessions, along with learning more about plans for the 2023 season at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.