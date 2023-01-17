Manager David Bell part of Reds Caravan stop at Hamilton’s Spooky Nook

The 2023 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will travel more than 2,500 miles over six days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The Caravan ― which is an opportunity for fans to be able to interact with current and former players, minor leaguers, broadcasters, and members of the team’s front office ― is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cincinnati Reds announced earlier this month that Spooky Nook would host the first stop of the annual Reds Caravan on Monday as it spends a week touring Reds Country. It ends the road trip at three locations on Jan. 28, one of which is the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton.