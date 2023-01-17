Manager David Bell part of Reds Caravan stop at Hamilton’s Spooky Nook

Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell will headline the Spooky Nook Sports at Champion Mill stop of the 2023 Reds Caravan in Hamilton.
The 2023 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will travel more than 2,500 miles over six days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The Caravan ― which is an opportunity for fans to be able to interact with current and former players, minor leaguers, broadcasters, and members of the team’s front office ― is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cincinnati Reds announced earlier this month that Spooky Nook would host the first stop of the annual Reds Caravan on Monday as it spends a week touring Reds Country. It ends the road trip at three locations on Jan. 28, one of which is the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton.
The Spooky Nook stop is one of a few new locations for the Reds Caravan. Other new stops include Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in West Virginia and LexLive in Lexington, Kentucky.
At each stop, which are free for the public to attend, one fan will win two tickets to the 2023 Opening Day game on March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Spooky Nook Sports General Manager Scott Rodgers previously told the Journal-News that “to be chosen as the local site for the Caravan is an honor for us and another chance for us to demonstrate our capabilities as a sports and events complex.
According to the team, Reds manager David Bell and current and former Reds players and mascots will make appearances throughout Reds Country during the week-long tour. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in question and answer and autograph sessions, along with learning more about plans for the 2023 season at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
The Caravan divides its tour stops for as the North, West, South and East tours. Here is an updated list of the Caravan stops for 2023. All times are Eastern.
- The West Tour will make fan stops in Ohio and Indiana and includes major league infielder Jose Barrero, minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick, manager David Bell, former catcher Corky Miller, Reds on Radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley and Reds/Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Brian Giesenschlag.
- 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, Hamilton, Ohio
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24: Southeastern Indiana YMCA, Batesville, Indiana
- The East Tour will make fan stops in West Virginia and includes major league outfielder TJ Friedl, minor leaguer infielder Nick Northcut, minor league pitcher Casey Legumina, Reds on Radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall and general manager Nick Krall.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston, West Virginia
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26: Huntington Mall, Huntington, West Virginia
- The North Tour will make fan stops in Ohio and includes major league infielder Alejo Lopez, minor league third baseman Cam Collier, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Reds/Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Jim Day and general manager Nick Krall.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27: Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus, Ohio
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28: Apollo Career Center, Lima, Ohio
- 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28: National Museum of the United States Air Force, Dayton, Ohio
- The South Tour will make fan stops in Kentucky and includes major league infielder Spencer Steer, minor leaguer infielder Nick Northcut, minor league pitcher Levi Stoudt, former catcher Corky Miller, Reds on Radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds/Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster John Sadak, Reds/Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Sam LeCure and assistant general manager Sam Grossman.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27: Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, Kentucky
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: Greenwood Mall, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28: LexLive, Lexington, Kentucky
The Caravan will make additional stops at Reds on Radio affiliates, businesses, community centers, and schools.
