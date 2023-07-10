Reds draft pitcher Lowder from Wake Forest

The Cincinnati Reds drafted 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder from Wake Forest with the seventh pick in Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft.
Lowder, the 2022 and 2023 ACC pitcher of the year, was 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA this year to help Wake reach the College World Series. He was rated the No. 6 prospect in the draft by MLB.com and the No. 2 pitcher behind LSU’s Paul Skenes, who was selected No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh.
Lowder’s fastball sits in the mid-90s, and he keeps hitters of balance with a mid-80s changeup.
The Reds have two more picks Sunday. They will select No. 38 in the competitive balance round and No. 43 in the second round.
In Other News
1
McCoy: Former Reds help Brewers beat current Reds
2
Training camp preview: A closer look at Bengals’ offensive line
3
McCoy: Elly steals the show as Reds battle back to beat Brewers
4
Camara after NBA Summer League debut: ‘I think I showed I belong’
5
Archdeacon: The ‘Game Changer’ who refused to stay grounded
About the Author