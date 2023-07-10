Reds draft pitcher Lowder from Wake Forest

The Cincinnati Reds drafted 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder from Wake Forest with the seventh pick in Sunday’s Major League Baseball draft.

Lowder, the 2022 and 2023 ACC pitcher of the year, was 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA this year to help Wake reach the College World Series. He was rated the No. 6 prospect in the draft by MLB.com and the No. 2 pitcher behind LSU’s Paul Skenes, who was selected No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh.

Lowder’s fastball sits in the mid-90s, and he keeps hitters of balance with a mid-80s changeup.

The Reds have two more picks Sunday. They will select No. 38 in the competitive balance round and No. 43 in the second round.