Republican Westfall named winner in Miami County commission race

This year was unusual for the county commission with all three seats on the ballot.

Commissioner Ted Mercer, a Republican from Troy, was required to run for election for the second half of his four-year term after being appointed to the commission in early 2019. The appointment came after Bill Beagle of Tipp City, who won the seat in November 2018, decided to take a job in state government instead of becoming commissioner. Mercer was running unopposed.

The third commission seat was won in the primary by incumbent Greg Simmons, also a Republican. The Monroe Twp. resident defeated Tipp City Mayor Joe Gibson in the GOP primary. There was not a Democratic candidate for this commission seat.

Westfall won a three-way race for the Republican nomination in the primary election. Bastian did not have primary opposition.