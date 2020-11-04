Republican Westfall named winner in Miami County commission race

TROY — Republican Wade Westfall of Troy defeated Democrat Jack Bastian of Piqua in the race for the Miami County commission seat given up by the retiring Jack Evans of Monroe Twp.
Westfall had 75.5 percent of the vote to 24.5 percent for Bastian, according to the unofficial totals from the county Board of Elections.
A county commissioner from 1989 to 1993, Westfall is owner of Westfall Investment Properties/Four Sons Development. Bastian owns Upper Valley Investigative Services.
“I am grateful to the voters for their confidence in granting me the responsibility to serve as our next county commissioner,” Westfall said. “Tonight’s victory gives our team of commissioners a strong resolve. I look forward to working with Mr. Mercer, Mr. Simmons and all the elected officials who provide high quality services in a responsible and economical manner to this great county.”
Bastian was not available for comment late Tuesday.
This year was unusual for the county commission with all three seats on the ballot.
Commissioner Ted Mercer, a Republican from Troy, was required to run for election for the second half of his four-year term after being appointed to the commission in early 2019. The appointment came after Bill Beagle of Tipp City, who won the seat in November 2018, decided to take a job in state government instead of becoming commissioner. Mercer was running unopposed.
The third commission seat was won in the primary by incumbent Greg Simmons, also a Republican. The Monroe Twp. resident defeated Tipp City Mayor Joe Gibson in the GOP primary. There was not a Democratic candidate for this commission seat.
Westfall won a three-way race for the Republican nomination in the primary election. Bastian did not have primary opposition.