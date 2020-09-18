Retailer relies on Stratacache tech to monitor customer count

Based in downtown Dayton, Stratacache specializes in digital signs and software for customer-facing displays, as well as array of other technology customers-focused businesses find useful. The company is big with Pacific Rim customers in dining, banking and retail.

Walkbase is a Stratacache retail analytics product. The Dayton company last month announced an expanded partnership with Texan grocery retailer H-E-B to use Walkbase to get data on the customer-shopping experience.

Chris Riegel, Stratacache founder and chief executive, said the neat thing about Walkbase is that it tracks customers but it does not uniquely identify them -- hence, Powell’s “blobs.”

The Walkbase technology is being tested with large customers close to and in Ohio, one in the home improvement industry, another in groceries, Riegel said. Unfortunately, he said he was not permitted to identify them.

“Using sensor-based insights gathered from Stratacache’s Walkbase solution, H-E-B gains a richer understanding of the service level in their stores, and will use the actionable data to advance many aspects of the in-store shopping experience,” the Dayton company said in an Aug. 20 release.

H-E-B has more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico.

Stratacache has about 255 customers in the Dayton area these days. The company has about 1,100 employees globally.