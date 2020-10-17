X

Revised senior center order drops blanket testing requirement, requires masks

By Daniel Susco

The Ohio Department of Health has released a revision of the order reopening adult day care services and senior centers.

The revised order no longer requires centers and day care services to test all participants and staff for the coronavirus.

Instead, under the heading “Entering Facility,” the order directs facilities to implement coronavirus testing based on guidelines from the ODH and the Ohio Department of Aging.

Previously the order read that facilities “shall implement COVID-19 testing of all participants and staff,” and now reads that they “shall implement COVID-19 testing of participants and staff”.

The revision also clarifies that all participants must wear facial coverings.

The full text of the revised order is included below.

