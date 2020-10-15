Reynolds CEO indicted in $2B alleged tax scheme

“Today’s indictment reflects the Department of Justice’s commitment to finding and prosecuting the costliest and most sophisticated tax crimes in the United States,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Tax Division Richard Zuckerman.

Brockman, 79, is said to have relied on a family charitable trust based in Bermuda and other offshore entities to hide assets from the Internal Revenue Service while failing to pay taxes, according to the indictment.

Brockman bought Reynolds and Reynolds in 2006. Reynolds at the time was a rival of the company Brockman started in 1970, Universal Computer Systems.

Reynolds was born as a business forms company in Dayton in 1866, turning toward the automotive industry in 1927.

A message was sent to a spokesman for Reynolds to see if the company had a response or statement on the indictment.

The indictment also alleges that beyond tax offenses, between 2008 and 2010, Brockman engaged in a “fraudulent scheme to obtain approximately $67.8 million in the software company’s (Reynolds & Reynolds) debt securities.”

“As CEO, Brockman was contractually restricted from purchasing any of the software company’s debt securities without prior notice, full disclosure, and amending the associated credit agreements,” the U.S. attorneys' press release said.