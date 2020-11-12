‘Ridiculous to shut down:' Business owners react to DeWine declaration

Several Dayton restaurant were discouraged by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s address on Wednesday where he said the state will evaluate in the next week if bars, restaurants and gyms should be shut down if COVID-19 infection numbers continue to climb.
DeWine used a televised address last night to beg Ohioans to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
He announced new, enhanced public health orders:
- Retailers will be required to post mask requirement signs and enforce compliance among workers and customers; the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will issue written warnings on first violations and store closures of up to 24 hours for second violations.
- Banquet halls will no longer be allowed to have dancing, games or open congregate areas.
Gus Stathes, who co-owns The Barrel House in the Oregon District with his wife, Sara Stathes, said their bar has turned into a takeout only restaurant since they were allowed to reopen in May. But that’s not enough to prevent them worrying about closing, he said. Without the grants and loans they were able to get, the bar would have closed a long time ago, he said.
“I do think it would be ridiculous to shut down bars and restaurants without offering any financial support,” Stathes said.
Jen Dean, owner of Mudlick Tavern in downtown Dayton, said she was frustrated with people who refuse to wear masks. Restaurant workers wear them for eight-hour shifts, she said, and it’s not that hard to wear them when you’re around others.
“With DeWine’s announcement yesterday, it’s almost like bars, restaurants and gyms are being made an example of when they’ve been saying for weeks it’s not spreading in the bars and restaurants,” Dean said, referring to DeWine’s administration.
She said the shutdown of bars and restaurants would also impact Dayton’s downtown. Dayton worked so hard to revitalize, she said, and Mudlick Tavern now attracts people who have come downtown for a Dayton Dragons game or to use the bike path. Closing down restaurants would impact not just her business and other bars and restaurants, but also the alcohol and food providers they’ve come to rely on and the whole Dayton economy.
“It’s more of a destination and that’s what we survive off of, a vibrant city,” she said.
Greg Cowger, manager of The Galleria Event and Conference Center, said the mask orders and new orders preventing dancing and games at banquet halls won’t impact their business immediately, since there are no events scheduled for this weekend. But he said most of the weddings planned for 2020 have been canceled and moved to 2021, and the wedding industry as a whole has taken a hard hit.
Cowger said it is possible to celebrate a couple’s wedding with the restrictions still in place.
“He’s looking to put restrictions on dancing, you can celebrate without dancing. You can celebrate with a mask on,” Cowger said of DeWine’s orders.
Reporters Kaitlin Schroeder and Laura Bischoff contributed to this report.