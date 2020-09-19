Riverside blocks one path to U-Haul taking over former K-Mart site

Williams said the zoning code is out of date and he doesn’t view U-Haul’s proposal for the site as an industrial use.

“But the zoning code that we were presented with, that’s the only way we could make it work and try to reinvigorate a major corridor in our city that has more vacancies that we care to deal with and that was before COVID,” he said.

Williams pointed out that there is more than a quarter-million square feet of empty retail space in the Woodman-Harshman corridor, and U-Haul has been a reliable partner to the city in the past. U-Haul plans to purchase the former K-Mart property and invest about $7 million in the proposed project.

Not everyone in Riverside wants U-Haul to take over the space. One community member said at Thursday’s public hearing that citizens are not excited about a storage facility and the city is “settling” for a less than ideal business at the location.

Council Member Brenda Fry said she is concerned about the adverse effects large truck traffic would have on residents surrounding the proposed U-Haul site. She also pointed out that self-storage does not create many jobs.

Although the only application the city has received for that property is from U-Haul, a woman speaking during the public hearing said she was an attorney representing a Fortune 500 retailer that is interested in the location and maintaining its current zoning.

Another community member said during the public hearing that if the city council prevents U-Haul from moving in, the council members should work hard to find a better business to occupy that location.