Romance scam cost Englewood woman nearly $20K

According to an Englewood police report from Nov. 24, a 71-year-old woman lost about $20,000 over the course of about eight months by sending money and gift cards to a person she friended on social media by the name “Matt Erick.”

Shortly after she accepted the request they started to message each other. ‘Erick’ told her he was a 60-year-old male working with the UN Peace Keeping Forces in Afghanistan and that his daughter and son had been in a car accident in Turkey as a result of his job.