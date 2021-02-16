Scam alert: Warren County Sheriff’s Office warns against fake arrest calls

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning against scam calls that claim there is a warrant for the victim’s arrest, a release stated.
Callers reportedly tell victims there is a warrant for their arrest and sometimes use the names of Warren County deputies in an attempt to legitimize the call. Warren County officials said that they will never contact someone over the phone in reference to a warrant.
If you receive a call like this, hang up and contact local law enforcement, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.