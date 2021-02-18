School COVID cases appear to fall again, but data is fuzzy

Explore Snow day or remote learning day is new decision for schools

The number of new cases reported by schools in the Dayton area also fell significantly, to 190 for Feb. 8-14. That’s down from 246 and 340 the previous two weeks. The data problems in the Dayton area did not appear to significantly affect new cases, so that decline may be more reliable.

The local data problems were largely with school year totals.

Last week, ODH’s data release said schools in Preble County had accounted for 275 total COVID cases since September (157 students and 118 staff). In the data released Thursday, all of those cases disappeared, and the county showed all zeros.

The same was true for Champaign County north of Springfield, which had been listed with 166 cumulative cases as of last week.

The Dayton-area schools reporting the most COVID cases last week were Lebanon with 20 cases (17 students and 3 staff), and Kettering with 18 cases (12 students and 6 staff).

Vaccination of school employees continues, as Beavercreek staff got their first dose on Thursday, and Springboro schools are scheduled for the same on Friday.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS REPORTING THE MOST NEW COVID CASES FEB. 8-14

20 — Lebanon (17 students, 3 staff)

18 — Kettering (12 students, 6 staff)

12 — Miamisburg (11 students, 1 staff)

12 — Centerville (10 students, 2 staff)

12 — Fairborn (7 students, 5 staff)

10 — Springboro (7 students, 3 staff)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS REPORTING THE MOST NEW COVID CASES FEB. 8-14

3 — CinDay Academy (2 students, 1 staff)

3 — Miami Valley School (2 students, 1 staff)

3 — Carroll HS (3 students)