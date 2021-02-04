Secretary of Defense orders military-wide ‘stand down’ to address extremism in ranks

Two Dayton-area residents, Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, both of Champaign County, are accused of working with an Oath Keepers leader from Virginia and others to join that mob, with the intent of stopping Congress from certifying the electoral college votes from this past November’s election.

“The vast majority of men and women who serve in uniform and the military are doing so with honor, integrity and character, and do not espouse the sorts of beliefs that lead to the kind of conduct that can be so detrimental to good order and discipline and in fact is criminal,” Kirby said.

“No matter what it is, it is … not an insignificant problem and has to be addressed,” Kirby said during a press event in the Pentagon.

The stand down is expected to happen over the next 60 days, Kirby said, so “each service, each command and each unit can take the time out to have these needed discussions with the men and women of the force.”