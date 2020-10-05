Several schools recognized as military-friendly with ‘Purple Star’

“We are very proud to recognize the Purple Star schools today for their dedication to creating a military-family friendly learning environment,” said DeMaria. “Having a family member in the military can be challenging for children. I’m inspired by the way these schools have rallied around service members and their families, and I’m grateful for what they are doing to support those who serve our country.”

To meet the requirements for the Purple Star Award, schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students, their families and the school. This liaison works with teachers to support the military-connected students in their classrooms and ensure military families and students have access to necessary resources.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, there are approximately 35,000 military-connected students in Ohio.