Several schools recognized as military-friendly with ‘Purple Star’

Several area schools are among Ohio schools that will get the Purple Star Award this year for serving military students and families.
Brookville High School, Bellbrook Middle School, Tipp City’s LT Ball Intermediate School, Mad River Early Childhood Education Center and Trotwood-Madison’s Early Learning Center were all honored with the 2020 Ohio Department of Education award.
The award, started in 2017, honors schools that work to accommodate military families and their students.
Dozens of other local schools have been honored. In previous rounds, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Vandalia-Butler, Northmont, Sugarcreek, Mad River and Beavercreek have all had schools recognized.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria announced that 37 Ohio schools will receive the award this school year.
“We are very proud to recognize the Purple Star schools today for their dedication to creating a military-family friendly learning environment,” said DeMaria. “Having a family member in the military can be challenging for children. I’m inspired by the way these schools have rallied around service members and their families, and I’m grateful for what they are doing to support those who serve our country.”
To meet the requirements for the Purple Star Award, schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students, their families and the school. This liaison works with teachers to support the military-connected students in their classrooms and ensure military families and students have access to necessary resources.
According to the Ohio Department of Education, there are approximately 35,000 military-connected students in Ohio.