Sheriff: One rescued, three missing at power plant collapse in Adams County

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Crews rescued one person Wednesday morning from the rubble of a collapsed power plant in Adams County, but they were searching for three more believed still missing, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said.
Authorities responded to Killen Generating Station around 9 a.m. Wednesday after reports that part of the building had collapsed with people inside.
Rogers did not immediately know the extent of the injuries incurred by the person crews rescued.
It’s not clear how the building collapsed.
Rogers said the people inside the building at the time it collapsed were at the site working on its demolition, which was already in progress.