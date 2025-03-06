Sheriff says first ICE detainees now in Butler County jail

The day after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office new ICE contract went into effect, the county’s top cop said they have multiple “illegal aliens” in the county jail.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said, “We got prisoners today” from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but wouldn’t say how many.
“I’m not going to do anything that causes ICE grief,” said Jones, adding he won’t say where the ICE detainees are coming from. “You’ll have to ask ICE that.”
Butler County Sheriff has been a strong advocate in pushing illegal immigrants out of the country, including posting a sign that reads “Illegal Aliens Here” at the county jail.
A petition on Change.org was posted in January requesting Jones remove his “Illegal Aliens Here” sign. Though more than 4,500 people have signed the petition, he won’t take the sign down.
Butler County Commission approved a new contract last week with ICE, and it went into effect on
Wednesday. The previous contract with ICE was from 2003 until June 2021, when Jones canceled it because of his disagreements with the Biden Administration.
Jones said over the past year, there have been 1,400 illegal immigrants in his jail that had committed more than 2,000 state crimes, which he added costs the country “millions of dollars” as they navigate the legal process.
About the Author