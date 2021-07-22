dayton-daily-news logo
Sheriff’s office to investigate complaints about Land of Illusion water park after teen’s death

Mykiara Jones, 14, of Dayton, died after a drowning report at Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures waterpark after she was flown to Dayton Children's Hospital.

By Rick McCrabb
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has been “inundated with complaints” toward the Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park since the death of a teen whose body was recovered Tuesday night after she was under water for 30 minutes.

Sheriff Richard Jones said there have been a wide range of complaints insinuating the Aqua Adventure Park has violated regulations, he said today in a release. He said the complaints allege the park does not have certified life guards, life vest rules are not enforced and no rescue equipment is readily available, among others.

This news organization is seeking comment from operators of Land of Illusion.

Jones said the investigation into the death of Mykiara Jones, 14, a freshman at Middletown High School, may extend beyond his office and he plans on contacting OSHA and the Attorney General’s Office for assistance. She apparently wasn’t wearing a life jacket, officials said.

“After this tragedy the number of complaints has been staggering and I feel it’s very important to obtain all relevant facts to ensure everything is being done according to regulations and safety guidelines,” the sheriff said.

Aqua Adventures was closed on Wednesday but reopened on Thursday.

The story was featured on a segment on Good Morning America this morning that also discussed water safety.

Mykiara Jones, 14, of Dayton, an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, died Tuesday night, July 20, 2021, in an apparent drowning at a water park in Madison Twp. MIDDLETOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Mykiara Jones, 14, of Dayton, an incoming freshman at Middletown High School, died Tuesday night, July 20, 2021, in an apparent drowning at a water park in Madison Twp. MIDDLETOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

