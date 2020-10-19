X

Smoke damage, no injuries reported in Springfield fire

A fire at a North Limestone Street multi-unit house resulted in smoke damage throughout the home. STAFF PHOTO / BILL LACKEY

By Kristen Spicker

A fire at a Springfield multi-unit home resulted in smoke damage throughout the house in Springfield Monday morning.

The fire started on the first floor of a home in the 1700 block of North Limestone Street, according to fire officials.

A woman was asleep in the first floor apartment, but made it out safely and without injuries.

No one was home in the second floor apartment.

Fire crews have put out the fire and investigating its cause.

North Limestone Street was closed as crews continue to investigate.

We will update this story as more information is available.

