South Charleston mourns death of pregnant woman struck by car

“We live in such a wonderful community. Our little village always comes together when tragedies happen to one of our own,” Banion said. “(Madison) was so loved and she will be so missed but never forgotten.”

Haggy graduated from Southeastern High School, where she was a member of the volleyball team.

“The district wants to offer its condolences to the Haggy family. They’re a very vital piece to the community and well known, well respected. Maddie was a wonderful student to us, very connected to all the people in the community,” Southeastern Superintendent David Shea said. “It’s been a difficult time for everyone here, definitely within the district. It’s definitely heart wrenching and saddening news to hear. My heart goes out to all involved.”

Shea added that he has also talked with guidance counselors and if any students or staff need support, to reach out to them and talk.

Explore Clark County nonprofit collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

The driver of the vehicle that struck Haggy did not stop immediately but continued driving before returning to the scene “shortly after the crash occurred,” OSHP said.

“The driver of the car is cooperating with law enforcement; excessive speed and driver impairment are not suspected,” OSHP said. “Driver distraction remains under investigation.”

The name of the driver has not been released. It’s also unknown if the driver has been cited or charged as of Friday afternoon.

There have been 30 injury crashes in Clark County this year, including one other fatal crash where driver distraction was reported as a contributing factor, according to OSHP.