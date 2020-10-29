Spectrum opens new Dayton-area store location; more planned in 2021

Internet and cable provider Spectrum has opened an Englewood store where people can manage their accounts and services.
The store is located at 7716 Hoke Road. The company also has a store located near the Dayton Mall in Miamisburg.
“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum Stores & Retail.
Customers visiting the location will have to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to help protect the safety of customers and employees. Occupancy of the store will be managed by store employees. In addition to frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store, Spectrum stores will be cleaned and disinfected, the company said in a release.
“They are working to make our new store in Englewood a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines," she said.
The full service location will allow customers to try new devices and services including Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, Spectrum Voice, and Spectrum Mobile as well as make account payments.
In 2021, Spectrum is looking to bring stores to Beavercreek, Troy and Huber Heights., the company said.