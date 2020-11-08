Springboro plans $23M in projects over 5 years

“This decrease is in response to the uncertainty of the current condition of the overall economy caused by COVID-19. The projects incorporated into this five-year plan are those anticipated to be of greatest need for the health, welfare and safety of the public,” Pozzuto said in the plan summary.

“These projects will continue to allow us to provide the exceptional service expected by our community while also being fiscally conservative in the face of uncertain economic times.”

Assistant City Manager Greg Shackleford presented a $400,000 plan to secure the parking lot for the police department with a wrought iron fence, gates and cameras next year.

“We really feel like the time is now,” Shackleford said.

The city plans to continue spending on road repairs, nearly $11.4 million over five years, but hold off on vehicle replacements to “see where the economy goes.”

The five-year plan calls for nearly $2.9 million spent for vehicles and equipment over the next five years, $424,780 less than last year’s.

In 2022, the city plans to spend $350,000 replacing the golf course storage building.

Councilmembers Becky Iverson and Dale Brunner complimented staff on the golf course’s condition, including 75 trees being planted.

“It looks beautiful,” Brunner said.