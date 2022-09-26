Springfield firefighter injures neck, in stable condition following Sunday fire

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries at first thought to be critical, Miller said. Since then he has “steadily improved” and as of Monday was in stable condition, the chief said.

“It is too early to predict a final outcome,” Miller said. “However, we have many positive reasons to think a full recovery is possible.”

Several firefighters — Capt. Derek Shenefield and firefighters Kevin Whalen, Nick Woolever and Colton Harsh — were taken to Springfield Regional Medical after suffering smoke inhalation and exposure to high heat. They all have since been treated and released, Miller said.

Four adults and a dog escaped the fire at 603 Rice St. before crews arrived on Sunday. The residents were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, officials said.

Miller said Sunday’s events were “deeply personal” for the fire division, and he asked that community members respect the privacy of families involved.