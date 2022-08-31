Springfield honors fallen deputy, names July 24 Deputy Matthew Yates Day

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland said that Yates was well known for his generosity, was described by many as a great friend and cared deeply about the community he served and lived in.

“I urge our citizens to honor Deputy Yates’ memory for being involved in the Springfield and Clark County community and supporting the many law enforcement agencies that serve and protect us each day,” Copeland said with tears in his eyes during a public meeting Tuesday evening.

Yates was killed while responding to a shots fired call at a mobile home in Harmony Twp., east of Springfield between U.S. 40 and Interstate 70. The suspected shooter, Cole White, is also believed to have killed his own mother, Jodie Arbuckle, and White also died in the incident.

Yates grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield South High School in 1999. Yates followed in his father Eugene Yates’ footsteps by going into law enforcement. Eugene served the same sheriff’s office before retiring.

Eugene, who was in attendance when Springfield city commissioners declared July 24 Deputy Matthew Yates Day, said his son always followed in his footsteps and that he had always been proud of Matthew.

“I tried to send him to college to do something different. He came back and told me that he wanted to be (an officer),” Eugene recalled.

Combined Shape Caption Eugene Yates, center, father of fallen Clark County deputy Matthew Yates remembers his son during the funeral. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Combined Shape Caption Eugene Yates, center, father of fallen Clark County deputy Matthew Yates remembers his son during the funeral. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

He said that his son treated people fairly, regardless of their race and background and that the community should follow that example.

“He dealt with Black folks and white folks. Color didn’t make a difference. That is the way we should try to bring our community together,” Eugene said of his son.

Matthew Yates is survived by his parents, his wife Tracy, two sons, Anthony and Andrew Reed, and a daughter A’Kaylehana Yates.

Yates’ wife Tracy accepted the proclamation for Deputy Matthew Yates Day on Tuesday.