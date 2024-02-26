Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Clark County

Keith Allen Chadrick, age 42, of Springfield, was operating a red 1999 Volkswagen hatchback, traveling north on State Route 72, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Chadrick was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Hustead EMS/Fire Department, Pitchin EMS/Fire Department, the Clark County Coroner’s Office and Maine’s Towing all assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.