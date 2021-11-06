Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show

In 2018, the Springfield Police Division attempted to gather more information about Prunty’s death, as well as more information about other local cold cases, through a billboard campaign. A billboard on Spring Street featured Prunty’s picture, as well as information about her death and a phone number to call with tips.

“Law enforcement agencies often rely on public assistance in solving crimes,” said Springfield police Capt. Tom Zawada. “This is particularly true in cases where families have lost someone to violence and they seek answers.”

Prunty’s mother, Patricia Beard, declined to comment about the show.

Albert is in prison on counts of attempted murder and aggravated robbery from Franklin County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction. He has been an inmate since July 28, 2018, and he is not eligible for parole until 2045, according to prison records.