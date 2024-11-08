Springfield officer, 1 other person injured in crash

1 hour ago
A police officer and one other person were taken to the hospital after a crash in Springfield Thursday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post, the crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of York Street and Selma Road.

The Springfield Post said that a police cruiser was reportedly struck by another vehicle at that intersection.

An officer and one other person were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Highway troopers were still on scene at around 11 p.m.

We will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.