Springfield police officer hit from behind during traffic stop

During a traffic stop, emergency lights by the police officer were activated when a second vehicle hit the cruiser from behind, the patrol said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, while the second driver was not injured from the crash.

A Clark County man was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and other traffic related offenses, the state patrol said.

“Ohio motorists are encouraged not to drink and drive and contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at #677 to report impaired drivers,” troopers said.